Young boy hit over the head with a shovel during Auckland protest

In what has been called a “reprehensible” attack, a young boy was reportedly hit over the head with a shovel during the protest.

A young boy has been left in a serious condition after being hit over the head with a shovel during a peaceful march in central Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

The protest, which was arranged by community group Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA), called on the Government to join other countries in demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The young boy was struck as several thousand protestors marched from Aotea Square to Queen St, witnesses said.

Rand Hazou, a member of the Palestinian community in New Zealand, described the attack as “reprehensible”, saying this was “exactly what we didn’t want to happen”.

Hazou said the attack on the young boy had left onlookers “distraught and in tears”, while the boy’s family administered first aid and took him to an ambulance already on site.

“We have said again and again that we are peaceful protestors, but there were people who wanted to provoke the crowd with violence so that they could delegitimise our purpose.

“But we will not be drawn into violence – everyone involved in our community activism is really upset about this reprehensible attack. There is no place for this violence in Aotearoa,” he said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff An estimated 2000 people took part in the march.

The protest was meant to take place last weekend, Hazou said, but after reports that Brian Tamaki and other Destiny Church members were planning to march at the same time, the PSNA made the decision to postpone the event.

Acting Auckland District Commander, Superintendent Sunny Patel, said a man had been arrested in relation to the attack on the child.

The alleged assault occurred behind the Auckland Town Hall as crowds dispersed, Patel said.

“We understand this incident has been incredibly distressing and are supporting the victim and their family.

“Prior to this attack, the man arrested had been receiving support of the mental health services,” Patel added.

Several thousand people attended the protests at Aotea Square, and although police made three arrests, the demonstrations were mainly peaceful, Patel said.

“This is our nightmare – we are non-violent, peaceful protestors,” Hazou told Stuff.

“But unfortunately, there were elements of the crowd who came to commit horrible acts of violence like this.”

The victim is currently in a serious condition in Starship Hospital.