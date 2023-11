A moderate earthquake has been reported int he lower North Isalnd.

A moderate earhtquake hit the lower North Island.

Geonet reported the quake struck at 7.51am on Monday, 15km from Pongaroa.

Initial reports have the quake registering a magnitude of 4.2 and 8km deep.

More than 200 people have reported feeling the tremor to Geonet.

The majority described it as moderate or weak shaking, between Dannevirke and Wellington.