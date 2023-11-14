Migrant exploitation found at 85 businesses across Auckland

Exploited migrant worker Bao Guo now has a job - thanks to a Stuff reader, employer with a social conscience Aaron Davidson. (Video first published May 11, 2023.)

A large-scale operation led by the labour inspectorate has uncovered 85 businesses across Auckland have breached minimum employment standards and had exploitative practices.

The 3-day operation, carried out jointly with Immigration Compliance and Investigations, followed formal complaints being lodged against retail and hospitality businesses.

Breaches uncovered included: wages below the minimum wage, no employment contracts for employees, inadequate or no record keeping, employee holiday and leave entitlements being withheld, breaches of visa conditions and employers demanding money from employees.

Simon Humphries, head of compliance and enforcement said: “We take migrant exploitation seriously. This operation is a tangible example of that commitment to follow up on alleged breaches of minimum employment standards and exploitative practices.”

He said the intent was to educate where possible, but also hold accountable employers who are deliberately exploiting migrants.

“Our focus was on ensuring employers were complying with minimum employment standards by paying people the right minimum wage, holiday pay, leave entitlements and maintaining proper record keeping practices,” Humphries said.

The Labour Inspectorate ensures compliance with employment standards by identifying and investigating breaches and taking enforcement action.

The compliance operation forms part of a broader national strategy for the labour Inspectorate to take a “graduated and proportionate” approach to gaining compliance by using a “suite” of interventions including proactive education and information-focused approaches.

“This will increase the knowledge of businesses operating in the retail and hospitality sectors on how to get employment law right, how to access help when problems arise, and improve compliance and awareness of the labour Inspectorate,” Humphries said.

“Some of the businesses were found to be non-compliant with lower-level breaches such as poor recordkeeping. It’s encouraging these businesses that are now working with the labour Inspectorate to ensure they have better employment practices.

“However, there were also other instances where we were disappointed to find serious breaches in minimum employment standards,” Simon Humphries said.

Humphries said enforcement action will be taken against businesses where issues of “deliberate non-compliance and exploitative practices” were uncovered.

“At this stage, we expect between 12 and 15 infringement notices will be issued which could lead to some accredited employers being placed on the stand-down list.”