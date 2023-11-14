Māori sperm donor appointed guardian of child which mum described as 'half-caste', court rules

A court has appointed a sperm donor as guardian of a child to make sure her cultural needs are met.

A sperm donor who helped a Pākehā woman have what she described as a “half-caste” baby, has been appointed as a guardian of the child after taking the matter to court.

The woman had been in a same-sex relationship when she reached an agreement with the donor, who is Māori, to donate his sperm. In 2016, she had written to the man to say she wanted to have a “half-caste Māori baby”, words which Judge Jill Moss said were “uncomfortable”.

She had told the man she wanted to be the main caregiver for her future child, but was happy to let the baby spend time and stay with the man as well.

The pair signed an agreement that custody of the baby would go to the mother, but the man could be involved in the child’s life and choose a middle name.

The baby was born in 2018 – a daughter identified in court by the pseudonym Elle to protect her real identity – and shortly afterward the relationship between her and the donor soured.

According to the decision published by the Family Court, the mum opposed guardianship and claimed the man had little involvement with Elle’s life.

Judge Moss said the mum struggled with the man’s “strongly expressed” need to introduce Elle to his whānau and with his “inconsistency” of visits.

“Her case is focussed on the need to protect Elle from inconsistency, and on the applicant’s lack of understanding of the impact of the gaps in contact on Elle.”

The man said his visits were inconsistent due to work commitments and he wanted Elle to be able to belong within his whānau and her identity.

Familial, community and cultural considerations for a Māori child were different from those of a Pākehā child, Judge Moss noted, and it was necessary they were considered.

The obligation arose from Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and the assessment would be incomplete without applying the principles of tikanga, Judge Moss said.

“The health and wellbeing of Māori children is undermined if they are not considered, indivisibly, from their whakapapa.”

The man was appointed a guardian for Elle and Judge Moss granted him three-weekly contact with her to ensure her cultural needs were met.

“I consider that the appointment of the applicant as a guardian advances Elle’s welfare and best interests.

“It will ensure a legally recognised pathway to development of the broad features of her identity.”

Judge Moss also ordered the man’s choice of middle name be added to Elle’s birth certificate. His last name would also be added to hers as a “third name”, while keeping the surname of her mum.

“It will remain for Elle to choose to include a hyphen in her name as she grows up.”