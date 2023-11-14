Join the Great Neighbourly (online!) Garage Sale this weekend

Neighbourly is holding an online garage sale for communities around New Zealand.

It’s that time of year when we rummage in the garage for Christmas decorations and camping gear but instead find random items we forgot we owned. Perhaps it’s finally time to get rid of those? Or pick up something you need?

Community platform Neighbourly is running The Great Neighbourly (online!) Garage Sale on Saturday November 18. You can directly connect with people who live nearby to list items to buy, sell, or give away for free. There are no fees.

Launched in 2015, Neighbourly, which is owned by Stuff, is an authenticated, trustworthy nationwide site that allows members to chat with others on their street, in their suburb and surrounds. The Neighbourly Market section is popular because it’s easy to trade with people you can trust who live nearby.

So forget the handwritten signs and sunrise knockers, and get involved with The Great Neighbourly (online!) Garage Sale, an event that promotes sustainability and reduces waste, that neighbours can support from the comfort of their own home.

To take part, you’ll need to be a Neighbourly member and upload a photo of your item(s) to Neighbourly’s Market section before November 18.

Here’s how it works:

Not a Neighbourly member yet? Sign up by heading to www.neighbourly.co.nz/join

Enter your email address and home address, then complete your profile and create a password.

You can then upload a document showing your home address and name. Or enter your driver licence details to verify your account. If you run into any trouble, contact the helpdesk team at helpdesk@neighbourly.co.nz.

To list an item in the Great Neighbourly (online) Garage Sale:

Sign into Neighbourly with your email address and password

Click on MARKET at the top of your Neighbourly Noticeboard.

Click the blue LIST AN ITEM button

From there, select one of the three options, BUY if you’re seeking an item, SELL if you are wanting to sell an item, or FREE STUFF if you are wanting to give something away for free.

When selecting SELL you can also set a price for your item. Leave this blank to show the price as negotiable. When selecting BUY you can also set a price for how much you are willing to pay. Leave this blank to show your price as negotiable.

CHOOSE NEIGHBOURS - select your own neighbourhood or nearby neighbourhoods. CHOOSE PUBLIC if you wish for your post to be visible outside of your neighbourhood.

Add a subject (a listing title)

Write your message (a description of your item)

Click ADD AN IMAGE OR DOCUMENT to upload photos

Click POST.

Once your listing is live, neighbours interested in your item can send you a Neighbourly private message to discuss the item, cost and pick up details. Once completed, you can mark it as sold on the site.

Neighbourly/Stuff Neighbourly is a community social platform with over 950, 000 members nationwide.

Your neighbours will be clearing out their closets, garages and sheds bringing an assortment of bargains that can be browsed at the Saturday event too, just a click away.

Neighbourly’s Content Manager, Ashleigh Ogden, says: “We’re thrilled to have our first online garage sale go ahead. Many members have made new friends over the years by trading with neighbours and finding they have many shared interests. We hope this year’s event will bring people together in this way.”