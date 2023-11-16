100-year-old Marist Saints lose clubroom in 'devastating' Auckland fire

The fire was reported at a well-known rugby league club in Auckland early on Thursday.

The Auckland sports community is rallying together after a 100-year-old rugby league club went up in flames on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at Marist Saints Rugby League Club around 3.30am.

When they arrived, the clubrooms had been engulfed in flames, and the building was “totally involved in fire”.

Camille Nakhid, who had been using the clubrooms as a rehearsal space with her band, said it was “just devastating”.

“I’m really, really happy no one was hurt,” Nakhid said.

Nakhid is the founder of the Caribbean Southern Stars Steel Band, and had been using the space for around two years.

“I feel sorry for the club itself. They had all their memorabilia and their trophies and their photos, and we’ve lost all our equipment.

“Our instruments are here, they’re all burnt,” she said. “We’re all crying here for everything that’s lost, the memories.”

An investigation is under way to find the cause of the fire.

There are no reports of injuries, a Fire and Emergency services spokesperson said.

Camille Nakhid/Supplied The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Marist Saints’ website, the club was founded in 1919 and has seen a number of high-profile players move its ranks, including Sonny Bill Williams.

Since the blaze, clubs around Auckland have been rallying together in support of Marist Saints.

The football club Mt Albert Ponsonby AFC said it was “gutted to hear the news”.

“Sport is something that can bring a community together... This will be devastating for all those involved in the club,” it posted on Facebook.

The Penrose-based Marist Softball Club said it was sending “all our thoughts and aroha to our Marist Rugby League whānau”, while the Central United Football Club said they were “devastated” for the team.

On Facebook, Richmond Rovers rugby league club said it will stand by the Marist team.

“No words can comprehend what you will all be feeling right now, please know your family here at Richmond are only a phone call away!

“You will rise from this, and we will be by your side to navigate through it all,” the post said.