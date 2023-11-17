State Highway 1 near Sanson cleared after crash, person critical

State Highway 1 has been reopened after a serious crash near Sanson.

A person is in critical condition after a serious crash near Sanson.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Fagan Rd, just north of Sanson that was reported just after 11.30am on Friday.

A helicopter, one ambulance, two rapid response units and an operations manager were sent to the scene, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

One person was flown to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition, and another person was treated at the scene with minor injuries, they said.

Fire and Emergency central shift manager Chris Dalton said a crew from Bulls was in attendance assisting ambulance staff and police.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Waka Kotahi were urging motorists to avoid the area, however, the road has since reopened.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit had been advised and traffic management was in place at the scene.

The Waka Kotahi website said the road had reopened just before 3.30pm.

A spokesperson from Palmerston North Hospital said the person was still in a critical condition at 3.20pm.

Viv Withers, co-owner of Sanson’s staple cafe and home of the region’s cream horn, Viv’s Kitchen, said she and her husband were in Palmerston North when the crash occurred.

They could see through the cameras at the restaurant that the usual clientele weren’t visiting in their droves as usual and were saddened to learn why.

“We’ve had to close, there’s no point in staying open – and it’s for a bit of respect.”

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The sign for Viv's Kitchen, home of the famous cream horn. (File photo)

Shortly after the Sanson crash, emergency services received a report of another serious crash between Ōtaki and Manakau just before 12pm.

A vehicle travelling down the highway crashed, causing the road to be blocked between Forest Lakes and Lawlors roads, a police spokesperson said.

However, just before 12.30pm the spokesperson said the road had reopened and two people were treated with minor injuries.