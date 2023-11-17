Police treating Marist Saints Auckland rugby league club fire 'as arson'

A blaze that ripped through a 100-year-old rugby league club, destorying the clubrooms and memorabilia is being treated as arson.

A blaze that ripped through a 100-year-old rugby league club, destorying the clubrooms and memorabilia is being treated as arson.

Marist Saints Rugby League Club went up in flames around 3.30am on Thrsday.

By Friday, police said the were invesgating the fire “as an arson”.

“Our enquiries are continuing to locate those responsible,” a police spokesperson said.

The club was founded in 1919 and has seen a number of high-profile players move its ranks, including Sonny Bill Williams.

Since the blaze, sports clubs around Auckland have been rallying together in support of Marist Saints.

The football club Mt Albert Ponsonby AFC said it was “gutted to hear the news”.

“Sport is something that can bring a community together... This will be devastating for all those involved in the club,” it posted on Facebook.

The Penrose-based Marist Softball Club said it was sending “all our thoughts and aroha to our Marist Rugby League whānau”, while the Central United Football Club said they were “devastated” for the team.

Police are asking those with video or information on the fire to contact them.