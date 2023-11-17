Animal control take dog after attack left person critically injured

A dog attack in Mangawhai on Friday left a person with critical injuries. (File photo)

A dog that attacked a person in Mangawhai leaving them with serious injuries has been taken by animal control.

A spokesperson for police said they responded to reports of a dog attack near Tara Road around 1.10pm on Friday.

One person sustained “critical injuries” and was transported to hospital, they said.

Police contacted animal control and were making enquiries in the area.

Kaipara District Council’s Hayley Worthington said the dog was “immediately handed over” to the council’s animal management team.

She did not say how the dog was located or whom it was taken from.

Worthington said the animal management team was now working with police to investigate how the attack had happened.

Asked what breed the dog was, a council spokesperson said: “we are unable to provide any further details or comment while an investigation is underway”.