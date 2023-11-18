Man who did not return home from work at Dannevirke forestry block found dead

The man’s body was recovered from down a bank on Saturday morning. (File photo)

A man who did not return home from his job in a forestry block near Dannevirke on Friday has been found dead.

The alarm was raised with police about 8.15pm, a spokesperson said.

A search was co-ordinated with assistance from the landowner, who found the man deceased down a bank.

Firefighters and Land Search and Rescue retrieved his body on Saturday morning.

The man’s death has been reported to WorkSafe.