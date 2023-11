Police are asking for sightings of 28-year-old Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton, who has been reported missing by his family.

Police are appealing for sightings of missing Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton.

Shrimpton, 28, was last seen by family members about two weeks ago.

His family reported him missing as they are concerned for his welfare, police said in a statement.

Anyone who has seen Shrimpton or who has information to help police locate him is asked to phone 105, quoting case number 231117/9085.