Lindis Pass blocked by serious crash involving car and motorbike

One person has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle on the Lindis Pass in the South Island.

Police closed the road after the crash on State Highway 8, 15km from the summit, about 8:30am on Sunday

The motorcyclist died at the scene, while the driver of the car received moderate injuries. A spokesperson for St John confirmed they had airlifted a person to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area, take an alternate route, or delay travel, as the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Detours are available via State Highway 83, SH1 and SH85.

A serious crash investigation is underway.