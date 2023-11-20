Newsable: Temu spending 'millions' to disrupt online shopping habits

Temu has “gamified” the shopping experience, to make shoppers feel like they are winning rather than just buying.

Temu is pouring “millions of dollars” to take over your ads and disrupt your online shopping habits, a digital strategist says.

After rolling out in New Zealand in March, Kiwis have been inundated with links to extremely cheap goods, as the digital marketplace competes with the likes of AliExpress, Shein and Wish.

And it’s no longer confined to online advertising, with Temu the main sponsor of Sky’s Rugby World Cup coverage last month.

Bright Street Studio digital strategist Ian Howard told Newsable that at the moment, you can’t search for a product without Temu being the first result.

“That is a very expensive thing to buy on that scale, across a big audience, and across an enormous number of different product searches.”

“They'll be spending a lot of money really saturating the market. Millions of dollars.”

Howard says Temu is using “short-term tactical marketing” to try and disrupt the way people shop online.

“Where you might normally land on a New Zealand retailer, if you can divert them off to a marketplace where you can buy something a bit cheaper, it can change people's shopping behaviour.”

While it’s similar to other online retailers like AliExpress and Alibaba, Howard says Temu has “gamified” the shopping experience through features like its infamous spinning wheel.

“It’s somewhere between a casino and a shop. Making it feel like you're winning rather than just buying.”

Listen to the full interview here.

