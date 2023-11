Police are working to identify the person and notify their next of kin after a body was found in the water at Muriwai.

A person has been found dead in the water north of Muriwai Beach.

The body was discovered by a member of the public at around 10:40am on Sunday morning and has since been recovered.

In a statement, police confirmed enquiries are being carried out to identify the person, notify their next of kin and establish the circumstances of their death.