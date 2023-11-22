The NZ Media Council upholds complaint about property dispute article against Stuff

The Media Council has upheld a complaint from Dr David Hingston (David) against Stuff about an article published on 18 April 2023, “Wellington doctor’s property dispute with dad drags on more than a decade” on the basis of lack of balance, unfairness and inaccuracy.

The article traced the history of a dispute between David and his father Keith Hingston (Keith).

Keith was at risk of having to sell his home after his second marriage broke down and, to avoid this, entered into a complex arrangement with David where the house was transferred to a trust of which David was a beneficiary, and Keith received funds arranged by David to pay out his second wife.

Some aspects of this arrangement did not work out, and Keith and David became involved in court action.

Initially, judgement in the High Court was given in favour of Keith, the judge finding that the transfers of Keith’s property to the trust were a result of undue influence by David.

These events were reported in a Stuff story on 9 February 2022. The impression given was that Keith was an old man harshly dispossessed of his house by an unsympathetic son. That was the tenor of the High Court judgement. There was no complaint about the first article.

David appealed to the Court of Appeal, denying crucial findings of the High Court and the finding of undue influence. This was upheld by the Court of Appeal in a decision dated 22 November 2022. The court of Appeal reversed the High Court decision.

In the second article of 18 April 2023, which was the one David complained about, the background was set out again, and it was reported that the Court of Appeal had said that there was certain bizarre behaviour on David’s part which was set out in detail.

The Media Council found that the second article wrongly gave an impression that was sympathetic to Keith and unsympathetic to David.

There is no reference to any of the substantive remarks in the Court of Appeal decision in David’s favour.

After a largely unsympathetic account of David’s actions, it was only in the last section of the article that there is reference to the results of the court cases.

It is then stated in a single sentence that David and the Trust appealed against the decision and the undue influence finding of the earlier decision was overturned.

In fact, David had achieved a complete victory in the Court of Appeal in relation to the claim against him.

The essence of the High Court decision was that David had exercised undue influence.

The essence of the Court of Appeal decision was that was not so.

The High Court decision was reversed. This important and complete reversal was not adequately recognised in the second article. The article did not adequately explain the tenor of the Court of Appeal judgement, which was the last word.

It retained the now incorrect slant of the first article.

The Media Council also accepts that the story wrongly attributed the statements about David’s behaviour to the Appeal Court, whereas they had been made in the High Court. The fact that it took some months to correct this error was unsatisfactory. It was not enough to diffuse the inaccuracy.