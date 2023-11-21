Accused murderer claimed she was being framed

David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum are on trial for the murder of Angela Blackmore in Wainoni, Christchurch in 1995. This is the second trial after the first was aborted when new information came to light.

“It sounds like I’m being framed for something that I can’t remember.”

Rebecca Elizabeth Wright-Meldrum made that comment in a police interview in October 2019 when Detective Sergeant Maania Piahana told her police knew she had helped roofer Jeremy Powell murder Angela Blackmoore on August 17, 1995.

Wright-Meldrum, 51, denies a charge of murder, as does David Peter Hawken, 50, at a High Court trial in Christchurch. The trial is in its third week.

Powell confessed to the murder in a police interview on October 25, 2019, after he was identified through information elicited by police with a $100,000 reward.

He claimed he and Wright-Meldrum were acting on orders from Hawken, and they were to be paid $10,000. Powell and Wright-Meldrum were romantic partners at the time.

On Tuesday, a recording of Wright-Meldrum’s interview with Piahana was played to the jury. She was arrested hours later.

In the interview, Wright-Meldrum became tearful when she heard Blackmoore’s name.

“It’s all part of a blurred memory now. I still miss her ... I just want to know who did it,” she said.

Wright-Meldrum told Piahana she met Blackmoore when she was a street kid and looked about 12 or 13 years old. She was dirty, hungry and tired and, “I took her back to my place. She sort of stayed”.

She got her a job in the kitchens at the Crazy Horse strip club where William Blackmoore, Angela’s eventual husband, was the bouncer, and taught her basic life skills such as how to use the washing machine, how to cook and how to apply make-up.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Angela Blackmoore and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum in the early 1990s in Christchurch.

At the time Blackmoore was murdered, Wright-Meldrum said she was obsessed with Dungeons and Dragons, a fantasy tabletop role-playing game. The game controlled her world.

“My character became everything, I just sort of shut out the outside world.”

When Piahana said police knew of her and Powell’s involvement in the murder, Wright-Meldrum said she hadn’t done anything.

“I know you were a different person and I know that things happen, but this is your opportunity to help you,” Piahana said.

Wright-Meldrum said: “I was all ego and self-pomp. I didn’t do anything ... Tell me what I’m supposed to have done ... I haven’t done anything ... I can’t even remember who I hung out with back then.

“What the hell is going on, exactly? Am I being framed for something? I’m being framed ... Who did I piss off for them to pin this shit on me?”

Wright-Meldrum said she wasn’t a lesbian and had only one sexual encounter with Angela in a threesome with William Blackmoore. Angela was very cuddly and wanted more, but she declined.

To questions from lawyer Stephanie Grieve, KC, representing Wright-Meldrum, Piahana said she was trained in the complex investigation phased engagement model (CIPEM) interview technique developed by Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald, who is now retired.

She and others were brought in to apply the technique, based on establishing a rapport with the subject and encouraging engagement, to interview Wright-Meldrum.

Earlier, Detective Sergeant Todd Hamilton told Grieve that Fitzgerald oversaw the interview and accompanied Wright-Meldrum outside the police station so she could have a cigarette.

Hamilton agreed no record of Fitzgerald’s involvement was disclosed to the defence. He said Fitzgerald now said he had made notes about his role in the interview which were in a notebook he couldn’t find.

Fitzgerald had written a job sheet which said he and two female detectives had been with Wright-Meldrum while she was outside having a cigarette, but both detectives said they were not there, Hamilton said.

Wright-Meldrum had returned to the interview room and spent about 11 minutes on her own, he said. She was told the recording device was turned off, but in fact it was on.

The footage taken of Wright-Meldrum talking to herself while in the room alone was ruled inadmissible as evidence in the trial, Hamilton said.

The trial continues.