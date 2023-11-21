'We want it back': Baby's headstone stolen from Auckland home

A family is asking for a stolen headstone to be returned after it was taken from a property in Massey, Auckland.

A family is asking for their baby’s headstone to be returned after it was stolen from an Auckland property on Monday.

Tania Ranby, 45, said she was devastated when she found out it was gone.

“I’m just perplexed. I don’t know how somebody or why somebody would do that?” she said.

The headstone is of her son, Luke Allen, who died at birth twenty-three years ago. Luke’s twin Liam Vincent also died, 21, from a brain aneurysm in 2021.

That makes the theft more difficult to swallow: “Having [the headstone] missing, it’s like something is missing from me.”

Ranby had replaced Luke’s original stone with one for both her sons. She bought the original headstone to her home in Massey, with plans to place it in a commemorative garden.

That was when it was taken.

“I didn’t think that anybody would take something like that, you know?”

Tania Ranby/Supplied Ranby had replaced Luke’s original stone with one for both her sons: Liam and Luke.

Ranby has a message for the person who took it: “We would really, really appreciate it back.”

“I just hope they will have some compassion and drop it somewhere where it can get back to where it belongs,” she said.

Ranby said she hadn’t filed a police report when Stuff spoke with her, but intended to do so.