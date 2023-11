Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred on No 3 Rd, between No 4 and Bayliss roads. (File photo)

At least one person is thought to have critical injuries after a serious crash in Te Puke.

Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred on No 3 Rd, between No 4 and Bayliss roads, with emergency services being called about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified, and traffic management was in place around the site of the crash, police said.