More than 1000 people felt an earthquake centred 45km north of Te Anau, Southland, on Tuesday night.

The 5.1-magnitude quake hit at 9:56pm (NZ time) at a depth of 92km.

According to GeoNet, the shaking was described as light and about 1186 people reported feeling it.

