Mobility scooter driver dies after crash with motorbike in Rotorua
The driver of a mobility scooter involved in a crash in Rotorua on Tuesday has died.
The collision between the mobility scooter and a motorbike happened at the intersection of Amohau and Tutanekei streets.
“Sadly, the driver of the mobility scooter died at the scene,” police said in a statement.
A second person died after a single-vehicle crash on No 3 Road in Te Puke on Tuesday, police said.
“Sadly, they passed away at the scene and another person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.”
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crashes are ongoing.