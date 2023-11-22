Mobility scooter driver dies after crash with motorbike in Rotorua

The mobility scooter driver died at the scene of the crash. The Pōhutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)

The driver of a mobility scooter involved in a crash in Rotorua on Tuesday has died.

The collision between the mobility scooter and a motorbike happened at the intersection of Amohau and Tutanekei streets.

“Sadly, the driver of the mobility scooter died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

A second person died after a single-vehicle crash on No 3 Road in Te Puke on Tuesday, police said.

“Sadly, they passed away at the scene and another person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crashes are ongoing.