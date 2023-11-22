Mobility scooter driver dies after crash with motorbike in Rotorua

08:06, Nov 22 2023
The mobility scooter driver died at the scene of the crash. The Pōhutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)
Stuff
The driver of a mobility scooter involved in a crash in Rotorua on Tuesday has died.

The collision between the mobility scooter and a motorbike happened at the intersection of Amohau and Tutanekei streets.

“Sadly, the driver of the mobility scooter died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

A second person died after a single-vehicle crash on No 3 Road in Te Puke on Tuesday, police said.

“Sadly, they passed away at the scene and another person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crashes are ongoing.