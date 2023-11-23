A list of New Zealand's most annoying and frankly stupid streets

An intersection in Wainuiomata has both a stop sign and a give way sign, leaving locals a bit bewildered

New Zealand has its fair share of confusing roads.

If we’re being honest, many of them are not only difficult to navigate but quite frankly stupid.

Kiwis are being forced to navigate intersections with dozens of turning combinations, busy and confusing roundabouts, roads to nowhere and countless other baffling road-related situations.

This list, while reasonable lengthy, is just a small selection of woes. If you have any infuriating examples of laughable or even blood-boiling streets, let us know by emailing newsroom@stuff.co.nz.

1. The most confusing intersection ever?

A small residential street in Wainuiomata might just have the most confusing intersection.

Sure, the Basin Reserve and the Te Aro one-way system might be multiple lane scuffle where multiple modes of transport fight for dominance. But at least the signs make sense.

Outside Arakura School on Norfolk St, two give way signs stand either side of a yellow painted line and the word STOP painted on the tarmac.

So which one is it? Stop? Give way? Some strange mix of the two never performed in the history of motoring?

Kevin Stent/Stuff Congestion at the Basin Reserve.

2. Wellington’s Basin Reserve roundabout

While we’re on the topic, how many of us have fought for our lives trying to swap lanes while attempting to head around the Basin Reserve?

It’s a traffic choke point where cars, buses, electric scooters and e-bikes compete to get into one of the numerous lanes around the iconic cricket ground.

It’s apparently the country's biggest and busiest signalised roundabout, and where large amounts of state highway traffic squeeze into a constrained (and somewhat confusing) road layout.

It features two, three and four lanes depending on which part of the roundabout you find yourself, with three major entry and exit points and one major exit only route.

It clogs up traffic heading to the CBD, Wellington Hospital, to the Eastern and Southern suburbs of Wellington and the airport.

Drone footage of the Hill St intersection, taken on a public holiday, shows traffic queues building up along Matakana Rd and State Highway 1. (First published in 2018).

3. The Auckland intersection with 55 different turning combinations

That’s right – Warkworth's Hill Street intersection has 55 different turning combinations.

The cluster of five intersections within 30 metres is one of the country's worst. It’s complex and confusing and the community has been begging Waka Kotahi for a permanent fix for years.

Transport designer Roger Williams, who previously spoke to the Transport Select Committee at Parliament, said it was "the worst, most difficult intersection I have ever seen."

He described it as an eight-legged dog, the Herald reported.

"On some legs you have to give way to five different directions at the same time. That level of confusion is really bad."

A re-design has finally been proposed after decades of lobbying from the local community.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The 400m Hamilton road to nowhere.

4. Hamilton's 400m road to nowhere

It looks complete, but the 400m piece of road that would speed up many people’s commutes is closed off – despite being several years late to materialise.

The 400m extension to Te Wetini Dr in northwest Hamilton promised to connect residents of the development at Rotokauri Rise on Taiatea Dr and Pukenga Ave with Hamilton’s Te Awa The Base, Wintec and Rotokauri Transport Centre.

Initially promised to be laid, sealed and operational by 2018 or 2019, the council’s general manager of deployment Chris Allan said in 2020: “This 400m road is the most challenging piece of infrastructure that I've ever had to deal with in my time in council because of the storm water issues”.

The road’s now in place but temporary fencing and plastic crash barriers still prevent its use.

For nearby residents who have lengthy commutes as a result of the road’s heavily delayed delivery, the situation is verging on laughable.

5. The street in Queenstown with no left turn except to KFC

A road sign that says a left turn is illegal “except access to KFC” in Queenstown popped up a few years ago to the amusement of passersby.

Not stupid, possibly annoying, definitely funny.

The sign is on the corner of Athol and Ballarat streets in Queenstown.

A turn-off lane leads to the fast food chain's drive-through entrance before it turns into a one-way road.

DEREK FLYNN/Stuff Traffic backed up at the central Blenheim roundabout on Main St/State Highway 1 as a train passes through.

6. Blenheim’s roundabout with a rail crossing in the middle

Blenheim’s Main Street/State Highway 1 roundabout is a particularly complicated roundabout of five roads with a railway line running through the middle.

And that’s as dodgy as it sounds.

There have been reports of railway barrier arms regularly hit cars as drivers try to speed through the roundabout, and trains having to stop because cars didn’t make it across in time.

7. Is this Auckland’s shortest bus lane?

Picture this. You’re in one of the two lanes heading down Khyber Pass Rd, one of which turns into a bus lane.

So you merge into the right lane, like a good law-abiding road user, only for the bus lane to end two-bus-lengths later.

If you get stuck, or find yourself thinking it's not worth the merging hassle for such a short distance – you are wrong.

There is a camera, and you will find yourself the recipient of a fine. This is your friendly warning.

Curls @itscurlsbaby A travel vlogger was "distressed" at how many empty shops and businesses were in Tauranga, as well as the amount of construction.

8. Tauranga’s roadworks from hell

While not a confusing road as such, Tauranga’s roadworks are not only difficult to navigate but fall into the blood-boiling category.

It’s been over a year of roadworks on Cameron Rd, and they’re still on stage one. Lanes change frequently, so you can never predict where you will be diverted.

Buses stop in the bike lanes, and you can’t stop outside shops or dairies any more – so local business is suffering.

Some of the diversions have you running in circles, drivers end up sitting in long traffic delays, and people are executing illegal u-turns and iffy manoeuvres to get where they need.

Last month, when television breakfast host Matty McClean visited the Bay of Plenty, he was “shocked at how bad the traffic was, how awful the road closures were and how utterly chaotic the city was”.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The intersection of Tuam and High streets used to be the home of 20 traffic light poles.

Honourable mentions

They might have been remedied, but I can’t not mention the 20-pole traffic light intersection in Christchurch and the planter boxes in Palmerston North that were supposed to protect cyclists but instead caused crashes.

The intersection of Tuam and High streets was the home of 20 traffic light poles, which were installed by Christchurch City Council in October 2016.

At the time, locals and an urban designer criticised the site for being unnecessarily busy and confusing, with one local calling it an “appalling eyesore”.

David Unwin/Stuff Car crash into the new temporary bollards on Pioneer Highway.

They’ve since reduced the number to six.

Meanwhile, in Palmerston North, coloured planter boxes that temporarily protected a cycle lane were on their way out last year after the mayor declared them “a disgrace”.

The line of plastic containers on Pioneer Highway supposed to protect cyclists just confused motorists and raised worries that someone would be left seriously injured.

Some of the boxes had blocked parking spaces and were being clipped and crashed into by cars, which adjusted their placement and caused more risk to those on bikes.