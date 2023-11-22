Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Levin

Police are looking into a death of an 85-year-old woman in Levin. (File photo)

Police say they are investigating an “unexplained” death in Levin.

Police were alerted to an address on Bath Street in Levin at about 3pm on Wednesday where an 85-year-old woman was located dead.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway, and at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained, Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson said.

A scene examination was underway and there will be an increased police presence in the area until that has been completed, he said.