Police release name of Waitaanga fire victim as homicide investigation continues

The homicide investigation into the death of Sidney Ross Bridson in a Waitaanga arson continues and police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area on October 10 and 11 this year.

Police have released the name of the person who died following the arson of a Waitaanga property in October.

In a press release on Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said extensive DNA testing had revealed he was 55-year-old father-of-four Sidney Ross Bridson, known as Ross, of Waitaanga.

Bridson’s body was found after Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a house fire along Waitaanga Rd at 7am on October 11.

The home was extensively damaged prior to the arrival of emergency services and a Bridson’s body was later located at the scene. Inquiries revealed the fire was suspicious and a homicide investigation was launched.

Bouterey said while the extensively damaged scene was making the investigation an incredibly difficult one, police were working hard to determine what occurred and hold those responsible to account.

Police remain in contact with the victim’s family and they are being supported by Victim Support where needed, he said.

To date, police have executed two search warrants, one in Waikato and one in Waitaanga, Bouterey said.

As part of the investigation, police were now wanting to speak to anyone who was in the Waitaanga Rd area between Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11, Bouterey said.

A number of trucks and private vehicles travel the road frequently and would have transitioned through the area on the day prior to and day of the arson, he said.

Bouterey said police were also wanting to speak to the driver of a white ute reportedly seen driving on Waitaanga Rd around 8pm on Tuesday, October 10.

The motorist was not a person of interest but police believe he may have information that could help the investigation, Bouterey said.

Anyone who was in the area of Waitaanga Rd on the dates or had any information that has not already been reported to police is asked to contact officers by calling 0800 287 453 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number: 231011/2157.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be supplied via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.