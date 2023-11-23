The misunderstanding that prompted a murder confession

David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum face a charge of murdering Angela Blackmoore who was killed on August 17, 1995.

A confession to the murder of Christchurch mother Angela Blackmoore was prompted by a police interviewer’s “misunderstanding”, the High Court has heard.

Christchurch fitter and welder Jeremy Powell was interviewed about the murder by Detective Pete Boyd after he was brought from his home to the Sydenham police station on October 25, 2019, more than 24 years after Blackmoore’s death.

Powell, who had been drinking and taking MDMA, had earlier been phoned by Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald, who had come from Canberra to supervise and advise on the interview.

Powell confessed in the interview and implicated Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, and David Peter Hawken, 50, who now face trial on charges they were party to the murder of Blackmoore on August 17, 1995.

Powell claimed he and Wright-Meldrum were acting on orders from Hawken, and they were to be paid $10,000.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Angela Blackmoore and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum became friends after Wright-Meldrum rescued Blackmoore from the streets.

To questions on Thursday from Phil Shamy, representing Wright-Meldrum, Boyd said Powell had confessed about 40 minutes into the interview.

Shamy told Boyd the confession appeared to come after a watershed moment when Boyd mentioned “Darren”.

The interview excerpt Shamy read to Boyd said:

Powell: “Just give it to me straight, man it’s...”

Boyd: “Well, we’re speaking with Darren [Surch] at the moment ... And Darren knows what happened and he would want the best for you, just like your mum and dad.”

Boyd told Shamy he actually meant police “were going” to speak to Surch.

Shamy put it to Boyd that going to see Darren and “Darren knows what happened” were quite different.

“I see the point you are making,” Boyd said.

Boyd said he had only mentioned Surch and Powell’s mum and dad because they were the three people most important to him.

Shamy showed Boyd a police letter sent to Surch’s lawyer on May 30, 2020, in which police asked if Surch would be willing to answer questions about whether Powell had confided in him.

“It would appear at that stage the police did not have anything from Mr Surch ...” Shamy said.

Boyd said police were still trying to see Surch and get information.

“So certainly what you had said earlier ... your understanding had been wrong about Mr Surch [that he] knows what happened, that you said to Mr Powell?” Shamy said.

“Yes, my intention in bringing those people up was they were all important to Powell,” Boyd said.

He said he hadn’t seen the lawyer’s reply that Powell had not confided in Surch.

Other evidence on Thursday related to Boyd’s interview of Hawken in Wānaka on December 13, 2019.

In the interview, Boyd told Hawken: “OK, so they’ve said that they went there at your invitation to do what they did. Kill Angela.

Hawken said: “Oh. Ok. Cool. No.”

Boyd replied : “That you were going to pay them.”

“Absolutely not,” Hawken said. “That’s poop.”

Boyd agreed when questioned by Anne Stevens, KC, representing Wright-Meldrum, that when he used the word “they” he meant “he” because Wright-Meldrum hadn’t made any allegations about Hawken.

The trial continues on Monday.