Ferry crew assaulted by man trying to board boat to Waiheke Island

Ferry crew were assaulted as the 10.15pm ferry was due to depart from the downtown ferry terminal on Wednesday night. (File photo)

Fullers360 staff were assaulted as a late night ferry prepared to depart from downtown Auckland on Wednesday night.

A passenger told Stuff a large, angry man was trying to board the ferry to Waiheke Island that was due to depart at 10.15pm.

“He started pushing crew around, the male crew particularly, and he took a swipe at one of the men. It was starting to get really ugly.”

The passenger said ferry staff were very brave and were clearly trying to stop him from boarding the boat.

“They just stood between this screaming, angry man and were like ‘no, stop it, stop it’. He was trying to jump up onto the boat and almost fell into the sea.”

A police spokesperson said a 26-year-old male was taken into custody after an incident at a downtown ferry terminal in Auckland last night.

“At around 10.20pm, we received a report of a serious assault on Quay Street. A male was reported to be assaulting various people waiting to board a ferry.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police received a report that a male was assaulting various people at the ferry terminal in downtown Auckland.

Two people were taken to hospital for checks as a precaution and the man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on November 28 charged with various assault offences.

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said there was a serious incident where several crew members were impacted directly by a customer’s aggressive and disorderly behaviour.

“They acted bravely and professionally in accordance with our Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) to de-escalate the situation,” Horne said.

“The police were called and arrived within 25 minutes, and the disorderly customer was arrested and trespassed at the scene from all our vessels.”

TODD NIALL/STUFF Auckland Transport prepares to launch its Western Express bus upgrade

The ferry company will immediately bolster onboard security for Waiheke sailings from today and over the weekend, he said.

“In addition, we will be assessing our overall security to see what additional measures we can implement to keep our people and passengers safe.

”We will also be working closely with Auckland Transport to ask the City to address and improve security measures in and around their infrastructure.”

Auckland Transport (AT) manager of real time and response, Rachel Cara, said the agency will assess its overall security to see what additional measures can be implemented to keep staff and passengers safe.