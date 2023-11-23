Halcombe man fined $7000 for keeping skinks and geckos without a license

Richard Brosnan was found with dozens of skinks and geckos but he did not have a licence to keep them.

An “enthusiast” who kept dozens of skinks and geckos without the appropriate permits has been fined $7000.

At his sentencing on Thursday for two charges of Breaching the Wildlife Act, the Palmerston North District Court heard Richard Brosnan had an affinity for the reptiles.

His family had been passionate about and kept lizards when he was young, and Judge Jonathan Krebs said Brosnan had “carried that forward”.

The court heard he came to the authorities’ attention after posting material online about the animals.

The Department of Conservation, who brought the prosecution, found him in possession of 13 native skinks and 50 native geckos in November 2022.

DOC/Stuff Three green geckos were released in the Southern Alps this week after being kept in captivity by Richard Brosnan.

The Halcombe man wasn’t licenced to keep the species, although he was authorised to keep Grand and Otago skinks some time between 2013 and 2016, Krebs said. But, like many other licences, those had lapsed.

Krebs said Brosnan was an enthusiast for native species, and “in part small lizards”, but he had failed to renew his permits.

And, although there was no evidence Brosnan was exporting or breeding the reptiles, he agreed with the Department’s position that the charges were serious.

He said legislation existed to stop irresponsible breeding and people from exporting species that were in high demand overseas.

To keep the native species, you must obtain a Wildlife Act authorisation from the Department.

Prosecutor Susan Newell said there could be serious consequences for highly protected native species that were kept by unlicensed holders as they were vulnerable to disease.

There could also be “trading” between keepers.

Brosnan had also told a Department of Conservation investigator he was licenced under the Wildlife Service, but that was disestablished in 1987.

Newell said lifetime permits could be issued under the previous entity, and despite Brosnan believing his family had one, there was no record of this.

Defence lawyer Richard Drummond said his client accepted in hindsight he should have sought the correct licence, but “essentially, his heart was in the right place”.

It was unclear how Brosnan came to be in possession of the reptiles, but Krebs said that was irrelevant to sentencing.

He accepted if the licence was sought, “we would not be here”.

The charges carried a maximum of two years’ jail or a $100,000 fine, but Krebs imposed fines of $3500 on each charge, which must be paid to the Department of Conservation.

He also told Brosnan to ensure he sorted his “paperwork” out before taking possession of any more lizards.

Earlier this week, three recovered green geckos were released in the Southern Alps after they were cared for at Wildbase in Palmerston North.