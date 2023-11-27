Safety issues found with Capital Connection rail wagon after fire

There was a fire in a KiwiRail in-service auxiliary generator wagon in May 2022.

KiwiRail has been advised to install smoke and fire detection systems in all in-service auxiliary generator wagons after a fire on the Capital Connection service.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission released a report on a small fire that occurred on the Capital Connection passenger train at the Palmerston North railway station in May 2022.

The long-distance commuter rail service is operated by KiwiRail, the state-owned rail operator, between Palmerston North and Wellington on the North Island Main Trunk.

The fire was caused by the spontaneous ignition of materials around a corroded hot exhaust.

Nobody had noticed the corrosion because an inspection wasn’t required and maintenance wasn’t done.

The crew immediately evacuated all passengers and alerted firefighters, who extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.

The report said the people responsible for rail vehicle maintenance and safety should inspect all key parts and equipment to minimise fire risk, even the parts that may be hidden or hard to get at, and install systems that detect fire as early as possible to minimise the risk of it spreading throughout the train.

The commission identified two safety issues for KiwiRail: maintenance checks, and wagon fire detection alarms.

“The programmed maintenance checks were inadequate and did not include inspection of the exhaust system or of the roof,” the report said.

“This increased the risk of fire from exhaust systems in poor condition.”

Regarding wagon fire detection alarms, it said: “All wagons should contain detection systems capable of alerting train crew and passengers to smoke or fire in the wagon.

“KiwiRail says they no longer regularly operate generator vans of this type, but the safety issue remains because KiwiRail keeps them for just-in-case use.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The fire happened while the train was at the Palmerston North railway station. (File photo)

The report said the fire happened because the wagon had a diesel-fuelled auxiliary generator to provide electrical power for services such as air-conditioning and lighting in the train carriages.

The generator’s exhaust system was encased in insulation material inside a large metal box, called the top box, above the generator.

The exhaust tail pipe was designed to pass through holes in the wagon’s plywood interior ceiling and exterior roof to vent outside. With a sudden influx of air, soot that had built up in insulation material around the hot tail pipe in the ceiling cavity ignited.

The soot had built up over years, increasing the chance of ignition when the corrosion was bad enough to allow a sudden influx of air.

Inspection of the top box was not part of the maintenance schedule and the top box was sealed, so nothing inside it – the exhaust system, insulation material, the ceiling or the box – could be inspected or maintained.

The commission found the crew took appropriate action on discovering the fire, evacuating the passengers and minimising the danger to passengers and crew.