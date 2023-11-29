Even more of New Zealand's frankly strange and annoying roads

A bus blocked Devon St after becoming stuck on its way down the street in 2012.

It seems to be a topic that resonates with almost all Kiwis; weird, stupid and confusing roads.

We are being forced to navigate busy and confusing roundabouts, frighteningly narrow roads and countless other baffling or weird road-related situations.

Our readers have submitted so many, in fact, that I’ve compiled a second list. So here it is (and here is the first in case you missed it).

If you have any infuriating examples of other laughable or blood-boiling streets, let us know by emailing newsroom@stuff.co.nz, or jump into the comments section at the bottom of this page.

1. Wellington hair pin corner

The Devon St hairpin bend eats long vehicles.

People relying on GPS might innocuously head that way, thinking it's a shortcut.

Wrong. Don’t fall into the trap.

There are signs at the top and bottom warning drivers of long vehicles that the road is not suitable. But on one occasion, the sign was blown into an unnoticeable location and a bus got stuck. Like, really stuck.

As a result, the road was closed for several hours while a 15-tonne crane was brought in to tow it. An embarrassing mistake.

Google Maps Who goes first at the intersection of Cuba and Abel Smith streets?

2. An endless game of giving way

The Wellington intersection on Cuba and Abel Smith streets is like an endless game of give-way.

With signs and yellow stop lines on the tarmac at each of the four entry points, drivers sit befuddled.

If everyone is stopped, who goes first? It’s a never-ending game of giving way to your right.

According to Waka Kotahi if you’re turning, you give way to traffic that is not. If you’re turning right, you give way to all vehicles coming towards you who are turning left. But otherwise, give way to your right.

Does that make it easier to understand? Didn’t think so. The game of waiting and/or making a dash for it and hoping for the best continues.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The notorious Royal Oak roundabout.

3. Is Auckland’s Royal Oak roundabout the country’s worst?

Cars enter the Royal Oak roundabout from five entrances and it’s a challenge for drivers attempting to pick their moment.

The roundabout links Manukau Rd, Mt Smart Rd, Mt Albert Rd and Campbell Rd – and is one of those roundabouts where the volume of cars entering either makes you freeze, or forces you to put your foot down and race into a small gap in the traffic.

Despite an upgrade at the end of 2021 that changed the roundabout's shape and replaced existing zebra crossings with raised speed tables, it’s still a scary fight for your life with too many cars coming from all directions.

DAVID WALKER, IAIN McGREGOR/Stuff Manchester St in Christchurch has a new look - but the bus priority design has made commuting harder for drivers using the busy street. (Video first published in August 2018)

4. Why is Manchester St in Christchurch so hard to navigate?

Manchester St was redesigned after being named a priority bus route, but the result was a frustrating congestion problem for motorists.

A two-year, $20 million upgrade to 850 metres of the street was finished in August – with widened footpaths, new bus lanes and super stops.

It features right-turn restrictions (that drivers seem to straight-up ignore), lots of traffic signals and bus stops that trigger stop signals for other vehicles.

Changes had to be made to the timing of the lights to make them less soul-destroying, as well as terminating the bus stop lights at times when bus numbers were low – but the council was still looking at more tweaks to ease congestion.

Regardless, it’s still a sore-spot for Cantabrians.

Rosa Woods/Stuff State Highway 58, also known as Haywards Hill, connects the Hutt Valley to Porirua.

5. The seemingly never-ending roadworks on Wellington’s Haywards Hill

Residents of our capital city are annoyed about congestion and constant roadworks on Haywards Hill (SH58).

State Highway 58, also known as Haywards Hill, connects the Hutt Valley to Porirua, and was previously described as the most dangerous road in the Wellington region.

Waka Kotahi proposed the highway safety improvements back in 2018, with work beginning in October 2019.

Ever since, there’s been what feels like a never-ending stream of lane diversions, stop-go traffic management, overnight closures, and a maze of cones.

People often report 20 and 30-minute delays, crawling along in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

And it’s not going to be over anytime soon; according to indicative construction dates, stage 2 of the road works won’t be completed until 2026.

Waka Kotahi said, while annoying, it’s an existing route where businesses and residents need access – so progress is slower than on a newly-built road.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The shortest state highway in New Zealand is 900m and located in the South Canterbury town of Timaru.

6. A 900m state highway in Timaru

This one isn’t annoying or hard to navigate, but it's definitely weird. Nestled in a South Canterbury township just off State Highway 1 lies a stubby, looping road of “nationally strategic purpose”.

At just 900m, Timaru’s State Highway 78, also known as Port Loop Rd, is the country’s shortest state highway.

The highway opened in 1972 and begins off SH1, over the South Island Main Trunk Railway in Timaru and then turns anti-clockwise around and passes itself before entering Ritchie St, which leads straight to Timaru’s PrimePort.

This looping route means it is believed to be the only state highway to cross over itself, without including motorways on and off ramps.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said SH78 met the threshold of a state highway because of the port the road leads to.

To put the fleeting 900m highway into perspective, Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is 1020m, Christchurch’s Lyttelton tunnel is 1970m and the Rakaia River Bridge on SH1 is 1757m long.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Orangi Kaupapa Rd is renowned as one of Wellington's narrowest and most winding streets.

7. One of Wellington’s steepest streets?

Orangi-kaupapa Rd in Wellington is not for the faint-hearted. It winds from the very heights of Northland - about 300 metres or 1000 feet - down to Glenmore St, opposite the Botanic Gardens.

Not only that, but it changes from a wide two-way street to a precarious one-way section. Cars on the side of the road make it all the more narrow (and honestly, a bit scary).

Not surprisingly, there are many accounts of traffic accidents, with cars sliding out of control on the descent.

Slips and erosion have also been constant problems.

8. Tauranga’s new signalised roundabout

Underneath Tauranga’s new Bayfair Flyover is a new two-lane signalised roundabout.

Now, if you’re like me, you hadn’t heard of a roundabout with traffic lights. Apparently, it's as confusing as it sounds.

Not only was this a foreign concept, it also featured “a maze” of pedestrian crossings that took you through the centre of the roundabout, one local said.

“A simple, regular intersection with lights would have achieved the same without the confusion.”

Pedestrians crossed over the roads just prior to where cars entered and exited the roundabout before crossing into the middle.

“There’s so many lights that it’s possible to think you have a green light to go because you are looking ahead and miss the one right in front of you.”

Waka Kotahi’s regional manager infrastructure delivery for Waikato/Bay of Plenty Jo Wilton noted that drivers needed to make sure they think ahead and chose the correct lane early.

“The signals and the new lanes will be a major change for all road users, making it even more important to be patient with other drivers and people walking and cycling.”

Waikato Times The one-way bridge in Tairua that causes endless traffic queues in summer.

9. The one-way bridge that causes endless traffic queues in summer

People who head to the Coromandel in summer are all too familiar with sitting in their boiling car as traffic inches closer to a one-way bridge on the outskirts of Tairua.

The Pepe Stream Bridge, on State Highway 25, has been the talk of the town for over a decade with traffic lines easily stretching back 20km from the bridge come peak summer days.

It was built in 1942 and traffic management on the bridge costs Waka Kotahi between $35,000 - $45,000 a year.

It’s the topic of holiday-goer grumblings every year, despite Waka Kotahi's acknowledgement that it needs replacing, funding hasn’t yet been sourced.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff One of the eight sets of traffic lights on a 1.5km stretch of Kapiti Rd in Paraparaumu.

10. Eight sets of traffic lights in a 1.5km stretch

Picture this: you’re in Paraparaumu, a small-ish town in the Wellington region, attempting to get to the train station that takes you into the capital city.

You have to take Kapiti Rd, a main route in the beach town of about 30,000.

You’re not facing the traffic of Wellington city, or central Auckland – but you are instead looking at an excessive number of traffic lights.

There are eight (and yes I counted) down a 1.5 km stretch of road, and then a railway crossing.

Don’t fall into the trap of looking too far ahead and thinking you’ve got a green light when the set in front of you is still red. We’ve all done it.

“If you want to ruin your day simply drive along it any time between 7.30am and 7pm,” one local said.

Another word of warning: leave early.

If you get stopped at too many sets of traffic lights, the rail crossing barrier arms will come down before you’ve made it across to the train station carpark.

Those of us who managed to get a ride to the station, have all had to jump out and gap it before the train departs.