Police dog graduates destined for disrupting drug crime across the Pacific

Narcotics detector dog Villa was all smiles with her handler, Senior Constable Zoe Eginton, at her graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Senior Constable Zoe Eginton has always dreamed of becoming a narcotics detector dog handler – and after 15 years in the police force has done just that with four-year-old police dog Villa.

Villa is part of a new pack of police dogs who graduated from the Trentham Dog Training Centre this week and are now ready to run with the big dogs.

While two police dogs will stay in New Zealand, four graduate pups will be heading home to Fiji where they will form part of a pack hoping to combat the threat of transnational crime in the Pacific.

In Aotearoa, Detector Dog Luther and Detector Dog Villa will divide and conquer – with Luther taking on Canterbury and Villa heading up to Tāmaki Makaurau.

Having been in the police force for over a decade, Eginton has had experience in both frontline and investigative policing – but Villa is her first time being a dog handler.

“I was inspired by the handlers I worked with on the street when I first started, so I decided to foster dogs for the police training programme – I’ve still got a foster-fail, called Cinda. Cinda and Villa get along like sisters.

”I’m looking forward to getting started with Villa, she’s a very nice dog and when she is successful, she shows a very clear change in behaviour and gets so excited her tail wags like it’s spinning, like a helicopter,” Eginton said.

Meanwhile, police dog Luther’s handler, Senior Constable Lyal Bayliss, has worked with patrol dogs on general duties including the Armed Offender Squad for 18 years.

NZ Police/Supplied Luther, however, looked to be taking the role a bit more seriously, with his handler, Senior Constable Lyal Bayliss, cracking a smile on his behalf.

Bayliss previously received a Bronze Merit Award with dog Duke for apprehending an offender who was armed with a knife and later a Gold Merit Award with dog Brock for catching an offender with a firearm.

Acting Sergeant Niumaia Lawanicina with Detector Dog Frosty, Constable Ilimeleki Leweiloma with Detector Dog Herb and Constable Sailasa Kerekere with Detector Dog Hague from Fiji Police all graduated too and are heading back to Suva to put their new skills to the test.

Also graduating alongside his police colleagues was Senior Customs Officer Roko Volau and Detector Dog Ike from Fiji Customs.

National Coordinator for police dogs, Inspector Todd Southall, said it had been a demanding programme for all handlers (and pooches) – “especially our colleagues from the tropics, who won’t be used to the cold spring weather we’ve been having in New Zealand”.

The Pacific Detector Dog programme, which is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focusses on transnational organised crime and regional security across the Pacific, Southall said.

“Dog teams do an amazing job in helping keep our communities safe. Their ability to detect scent is approximately 5000 times that of humans.

“They are remarkable at what they do in detecting cash, firearms and narcotics,” Todd said.

New Zealand Customs Group Manager, Terry Brown, added that he hoped the programme would disrupt drug smuggling closer to the source and reduce harm the level of harm that reaches Aotearoa’s shores.