Family of man found dead near Waiheke Island just want belongings back

Lee and Anita Perry with their mother Barbara around 1995.

The family of Lee Douglas Perry just want his belongings back so they have something to remember him by.

Perry’s body was found by a member of the public in the sea at Waiheke Island last week. All his belongings had been in his car that was found burnt-out 14km away.

His sister, Anita Perry, told Stuff that last Monday her brother loaded up his car with everything he owned and caught a car ferry to the Hauraki Gulf, where he had long-term work lined up.

Perry, 48, had been living in Papakura but had a deep connection with the island that started when they were children and visited their nana there, she said.

“It was his favourite place in the world.”

Anita said her brother, a dedicated father of two, had been doing building work on the island, on and off, for about 10 years.

He liked to camp, fish and spend time on the beach there, she said.

But Covid had hit him quite hard, she said, and he was looking forward to getting back to the island.

”My last communication with him was on the Saturday, and he said how excited he was to be going there.

Supplied Lee Perry with his children in 2006.

“It was his place, he became a changed person over there.”

Perry was last heard from on the Monday night and police have told his family he drowned following a fall from a cliff, she said.

The death was sudden, and his children don’t have anything to remember him by, she said.

“The first thing we thought was we could go and get the car and grab everything.

“The kids can’t even use his phone to ring his voicemail to hear his voice.”

But his belongings were in his car and she hopes they can get something back.

“Someone out there’s got something of his; a lighter, anything.”

There would have been big backpacks because he did a lot of tramping, she said.

“This is not a ploy to find out who they are,” she said. “They’ll have something, and they’ll get it back to us.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan of Auckland City CIB said that while enquiries are ongoing, police have been treating Perry’s death as unexplained and have not yet determined the full circumstances of what happened.