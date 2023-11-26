River levels and evacuations ease for Gisborne, rest of country enjoys fine weather

Rain over the weekend that caused evacuations and postponements around the country has finally eased – for now.

The rising river levels in Gisborne that caused some residents around the area to leave their homes on Sunday morning have dropped and the clean-up has begun.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said while it was still a “wet” and “miserable” day, Gisborne was “heading out of the woods”.

Te Karaka’s Waipoa River crept up to 7m in the early hours of Sunday which caused the Tairāwhiti Civil Defence to set up an HQ at Te Karaka Area School.

Fitzherbert St roundabout at Ormond Rd, through to the Harris St and Rutene Rd intersection was later closed for machinery to be brought in to help.

The heavy rain not only brought rising water levels but created slips on roads in the area. One person died after their vehicle crashed into a slip on SH2 south of Wairoa.

Wendy Campbell/Supplied The river near Inner Kaiti’s Anzac Park has again flooded.

Police said the landslide had blocked the road and drivers were warned to avoid the area. Anyone wanting to travel between Napier and Wairoa could use Awamete Rd, which had recently reopened, they said.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country could look forward to a fine and sunny day, with only a few showers in the lower South Island.

Gisborne District Council/Supplied A warning is in place by Tairāwhiti Civil Defence in Gisborne as rain continues to fall and water levels rise.

Holden said there were easing trends in the North Island for Sunday and Monday and the only areas of concern were “out in the west” with a shower or two around the Bay of Plenty.

Before the cloud and isolated showers reach Auckland on Monday, Holden said both Sunday and Monday would reach 20C with an overnight low of 13C.

Wellington could expect temperatures in the mid-teens for Sunday with a high of 14C. Overnight the temperature will dip to 7C before a lovely 18C in the city on Monday.

Christchurch was expected to reach 19C on Sunday and an overnight low of 6C.

Cantabrians could expect a “decent” start to their 18C Monday with sunshine before high cloud increases in the afternoon.

Southland and parts of Otago may experience showers on Sunday and a heavy rain watch is in place for the Westland ranges from 2am-8pm on Tuesday.