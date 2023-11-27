Foxton tangi: Hundreds farewell William 'Bird' Hines

Gang members march up State Highway 1 during the funeral procession for Head Hunters member William "Bird" Hines near Foxton.

An enormous gathering of gang members and police officers descended on State Highway 1 at a marae near Foxton for a senior Head Hunter’s tangi.

Traffic was disrupted near Motuiti Pā on Monday as William “Bird” Hines, who died last week, was laid to rest at what could have been Aotearoa’s largest gang funeral.

It was believed more than 1000 people were at the 71-year-old’s tangi, with numerous gangs represented, including Nomads, Black Power, Mongrel Mob, Killer Beez and Greazy Dogs.

There were intense scenes after the funeral service as Hines’ coffin was carried up the road from the marae to a nearby urupā (cemetery).

The road was packed with people, some of whom were swearing and pulling the fingers at police officers, while others were doing burnouts. The urupā was also full of people.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The urupā north of Foxton was packed with people, including numerous gang members, for William “Bird” Hines' funeral on Monday.

Hines was in a big black coffin with red writing on it that said “In Bird we trust”.

A traffic management plan was in place and there were lane restrictions outside the marae, with event signs and cones directing travellers.

The police also formed a line to keep people in the inside lane of SH1 that was coned off to allow other traffic through.

However, at times, vehicles were at a standstill as the crowd spilled across the road.

Throughout the service, a police helicopter and drone hovered overhead, while officers took videos and photos.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff A gang member does a burnout on State Highway 1 during Hines' funeral procession.

Cars and motorbikes filled the marae car park, with many having to find space along the highway.

Several police cars were also parked along the stretch of road near the pā, some directly opposite the marae, while parts of the road were reduced to 30kph.

Officers could also be seen taking their own videos and photos, and gathering intelligence on vehicles and attendees.

A traffic management truck displayed a picture on it that read “Rest in peace OG Bird”, but a police officer asked for it to be taken off.

Funeral attendees performed a haka and were revving motorcycle engines.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Several gangs were represented at the tangi on Monday.

Police Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson said officers would continue to be highly visible across parts of the North Island on Monday and Tuesday to monitor the movements of gang members travelling home from the funeral.

“The current focus is on Foxton and the tangi proceedings occurring there this morning.

“As a result, the residents of Foxton and surrounding areas will continue to see a highly-visible police presence, due to the gathering of a large number of gang members and other mourners for this event.”

He said there were no significant issues overnight, although police dealt with a number of driving offences.

“We will continue to monitor the event and are prepared to respond when needed.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff William “Bird” Hines' casket is carried down State Highway 1 during his funeral procession.

About 100 officers were working on the funeral and police had made reassurance visits to a number of businesses in Foxton and surrounding areas, and were likely to do more.

After the service, which wrapped up at about 1.30pm, Johnson said police would be continuing their “road policing” operation across several districts as people made their way home.

One person was arrested for a driving-related matter after the tangi, but there had been no significant issues at the marae, he said.

Hines died after his heart stopped while receiving dialysis.

He had been a senior member of the Head Hunters for many years and spent his life in and out of jail.

In 2017, he was imprisoned for 18½ years for his involvement in a million-dollar methamphetamine ring, in which a judge described him as the “architect”.

But, in 2022, he was given early release because of his poor health. He was suffering from diabetes, end stage renal failure and heart disease.

Anyone who witnessed unlawful or unsafe behaviour could contact police via 105 or online, or if they felt unsafe they could call police on 111.