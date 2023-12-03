Spider eggs in man's toe debunked by NZ experts, but we do have crawlers we should be wary of

A wolf spider has been unfairly accused of laying eggs in a man’s toe, which is impossible, say New Zealand’s spider experts.

If a viral BBC story this week about a spider that laid eggs in a man’s toe had your skin crawling and wearing socks to bed, fear not – we can still go barefoot, as top New Zealand spider experts have debunked the yarn as an “urban myth”.

The BBC has since amended the story on its website but it remains in its original format online in news outlets around the world.

On November 28, the report of a UK man whose romantic cruise in France for his wedding anniversary turned into a nightmare after a bite from a Peruvian wolf spider quickly went viral around the world.

If true, New Zealanders would have to worry about their toes as wolf spiders are “very common” in Aotearoa, where we have around 27 species of wolf spiders all over the country, says arachnologist Dr Phil Sirvid, resident spider expert at Te Papa museum in Wellington.

But this story about a wolf spider bite cannot be true, he told Stuff.

“No spider is capable of what the spider is accused of in the story. Spiders just don’t lay their eggs inside people, but there are persistent urban myths about them doing so.”

Colin Blake told BBC radio that when his toe turned purple overnight, he thought it was a blister from his new sandals. It oozed pus with black bits he said looked like tea leaves, but the cruise medical staff told him they were spider eggs in his toe from a wolf spider bite.

If that wasn’t enough to send you spinning, four weeks after the bite, Blake went to a hospital back in the UK, after noticing a “foreign body” in his foot.

"One of the spider eggs hadn't been flushed and must have hatched. They believe the spider was making its way out – eating its way out of my toe,” he said.

Supplied/Stuff Spider expert, Dr Leilani Walker, lecturer at Auckland University of Technology

Spider expert Dr Leilani Walker isn’t buying the yarn.

“I have no hesitation in saying that this story is incorrect. There is no spider that is parasitic like this. Are there animals that lay eggs in living tissue? Absolutely. Are any of these spiders? Absolutely not.”

Walker was involved in an international study in which a team of experts analysed tales of human-spider encounters.

The study, published in Current Biology, looked into more than 5000 stories online about spiders, and found half of them were incorrect or had errors.

“I am confident in saying that there are no spiders, anywhere, let alone in New Zealand, that will lay eggs in a wound.

“Wolf spiders, like other spiders, build little silken sacs which contain their eggs. In fact, most wolf spiders actually look after their young, either dragging around their egg sacs for safe keeping and, in many cases, the females will even carry their spiderlings on their backs – super mums.”

There are only three species of spider in New Zealand considered "medically significant", says Walker: The katipō, the redback and the white tail.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Dr Cor Vink says the wolf spider has been unfairly accused in the viral story

Another of the country’s leading experts on archanids, lecturer in entomology at Lincoln University Cor Vink agrees that it is impossible for spiders to lay eggs in skin, and is sorry that the wolf spider is being “blamed for something it didn’t do”.

”You are never more than a metre away from a spider in New Zealand, but wolf spiders are harmless. They might bite if they are annoyed or trapped, but there is no medical literature about people being harmed by a wolf spider.”

The spider causing concern in New Zealand is the redback, originally from Australia, but now growing in numbers in hot dry climates like Otago and New Plymouth.

Speaking to Stuff from a field in Mackenzie Country, Vink is currently researching how to control the growing redback population.

The redback, like the katipō, is a widow spider, and both have poisonous venom.

A bite is nasty – and may bring on sweating, breathing difficulties, convulsions and vomiting – but it’s usually not fatal, and can be treated with an anti-venom, he said.

TE PAPA/Stuff Phil Sirvid

Back at Te Papa, Phil Sirvid puts people’s fear of spider bites into context.

“Out of the 50,000 or more species known worldwide, only a small number – around 30 – are dangerous to people. We really don’t have much to worry about here. Out of the over 1100 spider species found in New Zealand the katipō and redback have the most medically significant venoms.

“The vagrant spider (a large brown spider found across much of NZ) can reportedly cause joint pain and perspiration and heavy perspiration in some people, while others don’t react at all. White tails are unjustifiably feared, but are to be respected for their mechanically painful bites.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Dr Cor Vink is figuring out a solution to try to eradicate the redback spider in New Zealand.

He agrees the one spider that experts are keeping an eye on is the redback.

“They seem to be increasing in the Central Otago area and are now showing up in places like Cromwell and Alexandra. There have also been reports of a small, persistent population in New Plymouth.”

As redbacks can live around houses, that makes them a riskier proposition than katipō that don’t. We aren’t really in the habit of living with significantly venomous spiders in our backyards.