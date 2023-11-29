Could cable cars solve our biggest cities' airport transport woes?

Could cable cars linking Auckland Airport to Botany and Onehunga, and Wellington Airport to the railway station be the transport solution these cities have been looking for?

Austrian cable car company Doppelmayr has launched its case for adding aerial cable cars to New Zealand’s urban transport mix at an event hosted by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Although, the company presented the top 10 sites around Aotearoa that it considers have the potential for aerial cable cars to fix transport challenges, Doppelmayr New Zealand chief executive Garreth Hayman said its focus is on Auckland and Wellington.

“The sites we are looking at across Auckland and Wellington will save passengers up to 29 minutes’ travel time in comparison to the existing public transport systems,” Hayman said.

“We know these solutions work because we have seen them in action in large international cities – where they complement existing transport networks and are incorporated into existing buildings, underground stations, airports and housing developments.”

Aerial cable cars provide new possibilities by making use of the currently unused aerial level that is unhindered by other modes of transport, he said.

The intention is to integrate cable cars with existing train, bus and ferry services, he said.

Last year, Auckland mayoral hopefuls dismissed Doppelmayr’s proposal for a gondola across the Waitematā Harbour as ‘asthetic pollution’.

Doppelmayr/Supplied A cable car in Sentosa, Singapore.

The sites where Doppelmayr wants to build aerial cable car lines in Auckland and Wellington are:

Auckland:

From the airport to Botany, via Puhinui Train Station and Manukau CBD.

From the airport to Onehunga, via Mangere Town Centre and Mangere Bridge.

From Te Atatū to Henderson, via the Northwestern Busway at Te Atatū.

DOPPELMAYR/SUPPLIED This video shows Doppelmayr's 31km gondola system in La Paz, Bolivia.

Wellington:

From the airport to the Wellington Railway Station, via the CBD.

From Island Bay to the Wellington Railway Station, via Newtown, Wellington Hospital, and the CBD.

From Karori to the CBD via West Karori and East Karori.

From Wainuiomata to Hutt Town Centre, via Waterloo Station.