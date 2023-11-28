Watch: Australian Robbie Maddison sets motorbike bungy world record in Queenstown

Robbie Maddison, an acclaimed motocross rider and daredevil, pulled off the feat at the Nevis Bungy near Queenstown — New Zealand’s highest jump.

Stunt performer Robbie Maddison has set a new world record for the highest motorbike bungy jump, at the Nevis Bungy in Queenstown on Tuesday.

The Australian took a 50cc motorcycle off the 134-metre-high platform, freefalling for approximately 8.5 seconds, in what was the first motorbike bungy attempted in Queenstown.

Maddison, who is in the country to perform in the Freestyle Kings Tour, said he lived for insane experiences.

“I had the idea to come and leap off New Zealand’s most notorious bungy jump on a motorbike. I’m in New Zealand and I thought, why not?”

Maddison said he was “buzzing” from the experience.

He had to be careful with the weight of the bike, especially at such a height, he said. But plenty of work had been done behind the scenes by AJ Hackett Bungy to ensure the jump was safe.

Miles Holden/Supplied Robbie Maddison's world record motorbike jump at the Nevis Bungy in Queenstown.

“I had the family here to watch too, which was awesome,” he said.

Maddison is one of the world’s top freestyle motocross riders and is known for completing daredevil stunts. In 2011, he set the world-record for the longest motorcycle jump of 115 metres and has done other famous stunts such as the New Year’s Las Vegas motorcycle jump.

Henry van Asch, co-founder of AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand, said Maddison “embodies a life that’s about living more and fearing less” and was delighted to support him in achieving the world’s highest motorbike bungy.