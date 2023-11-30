Abandoned rest home fire in Levin deemed suspicious

Police and fire investigators will be at the scene of a commercial building fire in Levin on Thursday to find the cause.

A commercial building fire in Levin has been deemed suspicious by firefighters and the cause will be investigated.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of the fire on Bath St at 9.05pm Wednesday.

Two crews from Levin were sent to the scene, central shift manager Karen McDonald said.

However, crews soon upgraded the job to a second alarm and pulled in more crews from Waitārere Beach, Shannon and an aerial unit from Palmerston North, McDonald said.

The top storey of the two-storey building was “well-alight” and firefighters contained the blaze by 11.30pm.

Brigades stayed at the scene to work on hotspots before leaving about midnight, McDonald said.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating the cause of the fire in the abandoned building alongside a fire investigator.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Manawatū Whanganui assistant commander Craig Gold said the building was an abandoned rest home and there were known squatters that stayed in the building.

He said it was not the first incident to happen at the rest home and the fire was “very suspicious”.