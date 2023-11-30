Arson at derelict Horowhenua rest home under investigation

A fire broke out in the top storey of a building on Bath St in Levin on Wednesday night.

A suspicious fire at Horowhenua rest home due for demolition is under investigation.

Crews were called to the property on Bath St in Levin after a fire broke out in the top storey of the dilapidated building about 9pm on Wednesday.

The site was previously the Bupa Gardenview Care Home and the town’s only dementia care unit, but Stuff understands it was abruptly closed about three years ago.

Property owner Wayne Bishop, who was developing the site, said he did not know what or who had started the fire, but there had been other trouble at the property.

Young people had been entering via a nearby fence and “smashed every window” in the facility. The property had suffered a lot of vandalism and it had hampered efforts to repurpose the materials.

“Now it’s worth nothing.

“It’s just the usual grief I get when I’m developing something around town.”

Bishop said they had already demolished an old villa next door and the rest home was also due to be taken down and replaced with two-storey, four-bedroom apartments.

He had owned the site for about 18 months, and although he hoped those responsible would be caught, he did not expect to get any sort of reparation.

The fire also complicated plans for demolition and it was something Bishop said he “could certainly do without”.

“Now we have to deal with charred timbers and things like that.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The building was previously the Bupa Gardenview Care Home, but it was closed and the site is now being redeveloped.

Fire and Emergency NZ central shift manager Karen McDonald said two Levin crews initially responded to the scene, but the fire was large and a second alarm was activated.

Further firefighters came from Waitārere Beach, Shannon and an aerial unit from Palmerston North.

The top storeywas “well-alight” and firefighters contained the blaze around 11.30pm.

Brigades stayed at the scene to work on hotspots before leaving about midnight, McDonald said.

At the property on Thursday, police and fire investigators were sifting through evidence.

An officer at the scene did not have much information but confirmed he was investigating an arson.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Fire crews from Levin, Waitārere Beach, Shannon and Palmerston North were called to the blaze.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Manawatū Whanganui assistant commander Craig Gold said the building was abandoned and there were known squatters that stayed there.

Remnants of the old rest home, including avaries, gardens (now overgrown) and decking areas, could still be seen.

A large reception sign was still hanging at the entrance of the home, which once offered dementia level care to 40 residents.