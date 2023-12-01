Essential listening: Stuff wins big at New Zealand Podcast Awards

Stuff’s The Human Race podcast won a gold and silver award at the New Zealand Podcast Awards.

Three Stuff podcasts and a Stuff Audio “rising star” have received the highest honour at the New Zealand Podcast Awards.

True Story won the gold award for best documentary podcast, The Human Race won best family podcast, and The Trial took out best true crime podcast. Stuff audio engineer, Connor Scott, won the Rising Star Award, presented to a newcomer to the podcasting industry who’s made an outstanding impact.

The accolades didn’t stop there for Stuff. True Story picked up silver in the best current affairs podcast category and Newsable won bronze.

Silvers also went to The Human Race in the health and well-being podcast category and The Good Sex Project in the sex and relationship podcast category. The Good Sex Project also picked up bronze for branded podcasts.

It comes after The Trial was named Apple’s Top True Crime Show for 2023 earlier this week and one of its top new podcasts for the year.

You can listen to all the winners and Stuff’s huge back catalogue of industry-leading podcasts here.