Two people critically injured following car crash in Northland

17:49, Nov 30 2023
Two people are in critical condition after the crash, police said
Stuff
Two people have been critically injured after a car crash in Northland on Thursday.

According to police, the crash in Hūkerenui was reported just after 5pm. The road is partially blocked, but traffic is free-flowing, they said.

“Motorists are advised to expect some delays in the area while emergency services work at the scene.”

The serious crash unit has been notified.

Hūkerenui is a town just north of Whangārei, which SH1 passes through.

MORE TO COME