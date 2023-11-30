Two people critically injured following car crash in Northland
Two people have been critically injured after a car crash in Northland on Thursday.
According to police, the crash in Hūkerenui was reported just after 5pm. The road is partially blocked, but traffic is free-flowing, they said.
“Motorists are advised to expect some delays in the area while emergency services work at the scene.”
The serious crash unit has been notified.
Hūkerenui is a town just north of Whangārei, which SH1 passes through.
MORE TO COME