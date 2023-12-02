Know your limitations in the water as summer approaches

Surf lifesavers put an emphasis on talking to people at the beach to reinforce their awareness of the environment and their strengths and weaknesses.

Water safety advocates are calling for people to think about their strengths and weaknesses before taking a dip this summer to avoid injury or drowning.

Often water safety becomes a national focus after a drowning or serious water incident. But going into this summer, ACC is encouraging people to assess the risks and be aware of their limits before getting in the water.

ACC accepted about 180,000 claims for water-related injuries between 2013 and 2022, which cost $368.5 million to help people recover. Most claims were for soft tissue injuries such as strains, sprains and bruises.

This summer ACC’s campaign asks people to “have a think” around water to prevent injuries.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said every year ACC received claims for preventable injuries that stopped people doing what they loved.

“We know Kiwis love to take part in outdoor activities during summer and we want to help people adopt the behaviour of having a hmmm before doing something which may help prevent an injury to themselves or their whānau.”

Swimming and surfing had more than 72,000 and 70,000 injury claims respectively in the past decade, but there were also hundreds of injuries each year from fishing.

There were about 4400 water-related injuries in the Manawatu-Whanganui region, compared with about 7000 in both Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki. Auckland had about 60,000.

Whitaker said with hindsight people were able to think about what they could have done differently to avoid most injuries, even freak accidents.

For example, people could misjudge how big waves were, or they could fail to cover their head falling off a surfboard.

Supplied ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker wants people to have a think before getting in the water this summer.

So taking a second to think about things before going for a swim was just as important as knowing how to swim, he said.

“I’m happy if everybody goes out and does the things they need to do and make the most of what Aotearoa has to offer. If we rush into it and don’t take the time to analyse risks, you could get injured by that activity and no longer be able to enjoy it.

“If you do [get injured], there’s a flow-on effect where you can’t do things with friends and family. You may not be able to work.”

Assessing beach conditions and thinking about whether you could match those was one way to avoid problems.

Whitaker said the simplest way to avoid injury was to take time to think things through and make smart choices.

“People are casual about it or get a bit overexcited. If you’ve finally got the day off work and get down to the beach you might rush into things instead of stopping, assessing the conditions and thinking through where’s the safest place to swim.”

He believed recent research showed people were taking steps to avoid injuries.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Surf lifesavers encourage people to swim between the flags at the beach.

Alec Mackay, chairman of Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club which operated at Himatangi Beach, said surf lifesavers encouraged people at the beach to go where there were lifeguards, and swim between the flags.

“Know your limitations, know your level of fitness, know your capacity and if you do want to go swimming somewhere, make sure you’ve got some mates with you.

“Be aware of the place you’re going to swim, the lake or river, be well aware of conditions and talk to the locals.”

He encouraged people to have some form of floatation device nearby because unless someone was an incredibly competent swimmer, going out to help a person in trouble was a serious challenge.

The surf club preferred to focus on preventative action instead of rescues, so put an emphasis on talking to people at the beach to reinforce people’s awareness of the environment and their strengths and weaknesses.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Swimming and surfing have accounted for the highest number of injuries over the past 10 years.

Mackay said there were multiple factors involved when people got into trouble in the water, but a common issue was when people, often older men, thought they could still do what they did 20 years ago.

That meant when they tried to help someone, they could get into trouble themselves.

Going to the pool to refresh yourself on your abilities – swimming a length and practising treading water – was something he advised.

“Just always be careful around water. It doesn’t take prisoners.

“Always be aware of going and swimming somewhere, know your skills and know your limitations.”