Teen's quick action saves lives after massive fire breaks out in Māngere Bridge

Firefighters raced to the large blaze which saw five homes destroyed in the fire.

It was 3am. He suddenly felt hot and sweaty. He sensed something was wrong.

As soon as he opened his eyes, he saw smoke and fire in his room – flames taking hold of his favourite guitar, his bible and literally everything.

Paula Vea, 16, woke up his parents and alerted neighbours when fire broke out in Auckland’s Māngere Bridge in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Vea’s family tried to extinguish the blaze, but the fire was “too big” and it was too late.

Vea said, “I just ran to see my dad, wake him up and then told him there was a fire in my room.”

“We ran to our family [members] to wake them up and as soon as we opened the door [it] was just too much,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Paula Vea's actions saved lives in Māngere. (Composite image)

Like the Vea family, three other families lost everything as their homes were reduced to rubble.

Savaiinaea Amoua, 57, said it was a “frightening” experience, but the close-knit community helped in taking prompt action.

He said everyone got to the job of getting everyone else out of houses.

Amoua, who is a father of three, who was one of the last residents to get out of his house.

“I heard loud bangs on my door. I heard people screaming, ‘fire, get out’.”

“The key thing here is love. It saved our lives.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Firefighters worked to put out the early Thursday morning fire.

“We knew each other. We called out a roll call after we got all the people out of the houses.”

The families are staying at Tongan church Siasi Tokaikolo 'ia Kalaisi - 'Api ko Nasaleti’.

Church trustee Frank Koloi said the community was very resilient.

What’s next?

On Friday morning, smoke could still be smelt in the air. Burnt furniture, twisted metal and a car could be seen in the debris.

Vea said he was unsure what he and his family would do to recover from the loss.

Koloi assured the church would make sure the families have a pleasant Christmas, and everyone gets back to their feet.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Savaiinaea Amoua said the fire was a “frightening” experience.

For Amoua, the difficult times during Christmas are an opportunity to bring the wider community together.

“We are pretty much okay. We have lost things, but they are only things. We didn’t lose any person,” Amoua said.

“Earlier we used to live in different houses but used to celebrate Christmas together. Now the lovely community is under one roof.

“We eat together. We laugh together, and we cry together.”

To make donations, contact church trustee Frank Koloi at 027 700 4181.