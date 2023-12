Rose Pahima hasn't been seen since November 21.

Police are concerned about the wellbeing of a woman missing from Wellington's Titahi Bay for over a week.

Rose Pahima, 31, was last seen on November 21, leaving a building on Whitehouse Rd in Titahi Bay on foot.

A police spokesperson said Pahima’s family and police were “concerned”.

Anyone who had seen Pahima or knew where she may be was urged to contact police on 111, quoting file number 231124/5389.