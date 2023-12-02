Auckland councillor criticised for 'vile' comment about Wellington mayor

Auckland councillor and former National MP Maurice Williamson has been criticised by his colleagues after making comments about Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau that were heard in a council meeting on Thursday.

Stuff understands Williamson was attending the meeting remotely but was on a separate phone call when he left his mic on and comments of a “sexual nature” were broadcast to the meeting and online.

Councillor Julie Fairey said she was conscious the meeting was being live-streamed, so when she heard Williamson’s comments she started making noise to block it out.

“It was a vile, disgusting attack on a Māori woman who is being attacked in a coordinated fashion to undermine her,” Fairey said.

Whanau has been in headlines this week after admitting she has an alcohol problem following reports of drunken behaviour.

Auckland Council has removed “minutes” of video from Thursday’s meeting and returned the shortened recording to its Auckland Council Live channel, a council spokesperson said.

No part of the section removed brought any relevance to what was being discussed in the meeting, she said. There is also no legislative requirement for the council to provide recordings of its meetings.

Councillor Richard Hills was chairing the Planning, Environment and Parks Committee meeting and said he asked the council’s CEO to look into the incident.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Councillor Richard Hills at a public meeting about council budget cuts in June.

"Many in the room were disgusted by the comments. It was unbecoming for elected members to be talking like that. I’m apologetic to anyone who was listening.”

Fairey said she would much rather be focusing her time on the mayor’s Long Term Plan proposal, which includes the 10-year budget for the region.

“But part of our job is to hold each other accountable for our behaviour.”

Fairey said several councillors were discussing making a formal code of conduct complaint about the incident.

1 NEWS The governing body has today voted to reject an amendment by Manukau Councillor Alf Filipaina 11 votes to 9.

She was also concerned that Williamson was not paying attention to the meeting that had started at 10am and ran until around 5.30pm.

Councillor Chris Darby described Williamson’s words as “the ghastliest most vile utterance”.

“We’ve got a member of our council who is using such language and spreading such vile information. There’s just no room for that, or for individuals like that,” Darby said.

Williamson apologised later in the meeting and the issue remains a live conversation with the chief executive’s office, the council spokesperson said.

The council could not provide the recording to Stuff because it is being reviewed in regards to a section of the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, which covers “other reasons for withholding information”, including to protect people from “improper pressure or harassment”, she said.

Stuff has contacted Williamson for comment.