Police investigating unexplained death of man in Auckland's Mt Wellington

A man has been found dead at a property in Mt Wellington.

Police are investigating a man’s unexplained death in Auckland’s Mt Wellington.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

It was reported to police that a man had suffered injuries at a Lynton Rd apartment block about 2pm on Friday, detective senior sergeant Greg Brand said.

The man was found dead when police arrived.

“At this very early stage, police are treating the circumstances as unexplained,” Brand said.

A woman who was at the address is being spoken to by police.

“An investigation is now underway to understand exactly what has led to this man’s death.”

Locals should expect to see an increase police presence in the area while a scene examination is conducted.

A post-mortem will take place at a later stage.

One police car could be seen outside the property, a Kāinga Ora building with 30 units.

“We need to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist police with our investigation,” Brand said.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 105, quoting reference number P056911256.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.