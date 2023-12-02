Star gazers capture the wonder of the Southern Lights

George Empson captured the aurora over Tekapo on Friday.

Star gazers across the country have captured the wonder of the Southern Lights.

An Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, is caused by magnetically driven explosions on the sun (a solar storm) which shoots material at high speed away from the sun.

It results in an array of colours lighting up the night sky.

Ben Winters spotted it on the Wainui Coast of the North Island on Friday night, photographing what was mostly streaks of purple splashed across the night sky.

George Empson/Supplied George Empson said the aurora in Tekapo was a great show.

Meanwhile, George Empson captured the aurora over Tekapo, noting it was a great show “as it flared in the southern sky”.

He captured the sky with both strong splashes of green and purple.

It was also photographed in Bluff.

Got a great photo of the Southern Lights? Email to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Ben Winters/Supplied Ben Winters photographed the Southern lights from the Wainui Coast.

Ben Winters/Supplied Ben Winters photographed the Southern lights from the Wainui Coast.

Priscilla Stewart/Supplied The Southern Lights of December 2023 as seen in Gore.