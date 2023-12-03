Police respond to multiple 'concerning' emails across New Zealand

The emails received on Sunday follow more than 70 anonymous bomb threat emails that were sent to schools, hospitals, courthouses and places of worship in late November.

Police are responding to multiple “concerning” emails throughout New Zealand on Sunday, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson said emails of a, “concerning nature [were] directed to a number of organisations throughout New Zealand, including hospitals and places of worship”.

They said police are working with those impacted by the threats, and, “each organisation may respond differently, according to their individual circumstances are the information available to them”.

Has your organisation received a threat? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

The emails received on Sunday are similar to more than 70 anonymous bomb threat emails that were sent to schools, hospitals, courthouses and places of worship in late November.

Up to 22 schools around Auckland were closed and the High Court evacuated after they were sent bomb threat emails on Friday, November 24.

It came after 15 “concerning” emails were sent to schools and hospitals on Thursday, November 23.

Police are working to establish the origin of the emails, and ask any organisations that receive them to report them.

While any threats received will be treated with “appropriate caution”, the police spokesperson said they, “have not established any actual threat at this time”.

