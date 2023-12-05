'We will not be afraid nor terrorised': Jewish community speaks out against recent bomb threats

Cactus Outdoor co-founder Ben Kepes says he, and many others in the jewish community, have been subjected to hate comments, religious slurs and threats to safety.

An Auckland-based Rabbi, who was advised to evacuate his Chabad house on Sunday due to an anonymous bomb threat, which was also sent around the country, said the Jewish community will, “not be afraid nor terrorised”.

“This is a war of good versus evil, and good will prevail,’ Rabbi Mendel Hecht, head Chabad rabbi of New Zealand, told Stuff after synagogues in New Zealand were amongst the organisations that received anonymous bomb threats on November 23 and 24, as well as Sunday, December 3.

In November, more than 70 anonymous bomb threat emails were sent to schools, hospitals, courthouses and places of worship, and up to 22 schools around Auckland were closed and the High Court evacuated after receiving the threats.

Police confirmed a number of similar “concerning” emails were sent also on Sunday to multiple organisations, including hospitals and places of worship.

Juliet Moses, media representative for the Jewish Council of New Zealand, understood that five synagogues across New Zealand had received threats on Sunday.

The Jewish Council were also aware of four additional threats in November.

When asked whether the contents of the emails were specific in content to the Jewish community, she said the email was quite “general”.

Supplied Rabbi Mendel Hecht, with his wife Esther and their children.

“I believe it was the same as what other facilities and other targets [received],” she said, but “given the current situation in the Middle East”, the Council “has to take these threats seriously”.

“We are operating at an elevated level of risk.”

Police would not confirm how many threats were sent on Sunday, but Christchurch-based Jewish Council member, Ben Kepes, told Stuff he understood a number of “synagogues and Jewish groups in New Zealand have been the recipient of those threats”, on both occasions.

“We’re a strong, resilient community ... However, we’ve never felt more threatened and more exposed,” he said.

Hecht did not personally receive the email threat on Sunday, but was advised to evacuate his centre in the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes by the Community Security Group (CSG) – an organisation aimed at protecting Jewish communities from antisemitic threats and violence.

The CSG did not respond to Stuff’s request for comment.

His wife was preparing to teach Sunday School at the centre on the weekend, when the CSG put out a notice that a threat had been made against synagogues and the children were sent home.

Whether the threats are real or not, he said, “every time they send these emails the children are scared”.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Ben Kepes, the founder of Cactus Outdoors, told Stuff the Jewish community has never felt more threatened.

Hecht said the centre provided all the information they had to parents, and, “we tell them everything is safe and okay, but they’ll [still] have to talk to their children,” Hertch said.

“Even if it’s not really a threat, this idea that they keep trying to push the evil side ... is a very harsh indication of the times that we’re living in ... Now is the time we need to increase light.”

Hecht believed the emails were sent by someone, “just to wreak havoc”, but regardless of the actual or perceived risk, “it’s a matter of terrorising, and we won’t be terrorised”.

Earlier in November, a Jewish community centre in Auckland was vandalised, with graffiti sprayed on the fence and apparent fires attempted.

The fence, which is at the back of Beth Shalom, the Auckland Congregation for Progressive Judaism, in Epsom was sprayed with the words Gaza, save the children, ceasefire and ‘fuk’ at the time.

Hannukah festival begins on Thursday for Jewish communities and Hecht said his centre will continue “as planned”.

“We’ll actually increase in activities that we’re doing, because it’s a time to increase in good and light, that’s what we’ll do,” he said.

“The Chanukah candles teach us to be lamplighters for good ... a little bit of light pushes away a lot of darkness.”

Police have advised they are confident there is no actual threat in regard to the recent bomb threats, and “all appear to have originated from the same source”.

They are, “continuing to work with international partners to identify the sender or senders of the emails.”

Anybody who receives a threat is asked to report it.