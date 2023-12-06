Family Court Judge in 'Mrs P' hearing acted unfairly - High Court

Mrs P and Mr P have been in a long-running relationship property dispute since their marriage ended in 2006.

‘Mrs P’ has won a significant victory in a High Court ruling that has set aside an “unfair” Family Court decision that ordered her to pay her ex-husband $70,000 and led to her being convicted for perjury.

The story of Mrs P - whose real name is permanently suppressed – came to national attention after the Court of Appeal overturned her perjury conviction in 2020.

Stuff’s story about Mrs P’s plight led to a public letter to the prime minister from more than 70 advocates and academics, raising issue with the way the case was handled, particularly by Family Court Judge Peter Callinicos, whose conduct was described as bullying.

Mrs P was involved in a long-standing relationship property dispute with her ex-husband of 16 years, Mr P. The former couple had disputed the fairness of agreements reached after they separated.

Mrs P was last year granted leave to appeal the 2015 Family Court decision by Judge Peter Callinicos.

The appeal was heard by Justice Rebecca Ellis in the High Court at Gisborne in late July this year.

Mrs P’s appeal was made on two grounds: That Callinicos’ decision was wrong on its merits, and that the hearing before Callinicos was so unfair as to make the resulting decision a nullity.

In her 52-page decision released on Wednesday, Justice Ellis said she would determine the question of fairness first.

She said Judge Callinicos’ decision had been unfair and that the Family Court hearing had been pervaded by the suggestion that Mrs P had altered an ACC document to state that Mr P had abused her, and therefore she had committed perjury.

Near the start of her written decision, Justice Ellis said it was necessary at the outset to note that the proposition that Mrs P had committed perjury had not originated with Callinicos “although he certainly adopted it”.

She also noted that she had material that had not been available to Callinicos, giving her a better and fairer understanding of the perjury allegation.

Justice Ellis agreed with the Court of Appeal’s finding that the importance of the altered ACC form had been attributed too much evidential weight by Callinicos, given that there were numerous other ACC forms that included similar claims by Mrs P.

Ellis’s decision included what she said were the “more egregious” parts of the transcript of the Family Court hearing in which Callinicos and Mr P’s lawyer questioned and interrupted Mrs P.

“On reading the transcript it is difficult not to be left with the impression that [Mr P’s] counsel and the Judge effectively teamed up against [Mrs P],” Ellis said.

“Ultimately, the number and nature of the Judge’s interventions (and the absence of intervention in the face of unfair questioning by counsel) speak for themselves. Over all, their tone, nature and frequency are indicative of him ‘entering the fray’,” she said.

“There can in my view be little doubt that it was the mistaken belief that [Mrs P] had committed perjury that was the primary cause of the unfairness; that belief pervaded and tainted the hearing,” Ellis said.

She said this mistaken belief “made it too easy to jump to the conclusion that other minor inconsistencies in her evidence were lies” and “made it too easy to reject those parts of her evidence where she was confused, could not remember or was otherwise reluctant to answer certain personal questions, on the basis that she was being evasive or manipulative”.

Ellis said Callinicos’ conclusion in his 2015 decision that Mr P had not abused Mrs P could not stand because the decision itself could not stand... “But it needs to be made clear that I am not, in this judgement, to be taken as making a positive finding that abuse did occur”.

To make such a finding would be “well beyond the ambit of this judgement”, she said.

“I also record that a continued focus on whether abuse occurred or whether it did not seems to be an unproductive way of progressing the underlying relationship property dispute,” Ellis said.

While important to them individually, it was only of peripheral relevance to the proceeding “and I would encourage the parties to leave it behind, if they can”.

Ellis set aside the Family Court judgement, and also the cost's judgement.

“So, in a sense, the parties are very much back to square one. Given the tortuous history of this matter, that is extremely regrettable,” she said.

Both parties did not want the matter sent back to the Family Court but determined instead in the High Court, which would require a complete rehearing.

“The obvious and most desirable course would be for the parties to try again to settle their relationship property out of court. That is, of course, a matter for them,” Ellis said.

The ‘Mrs P’ story

1990 – Mrs P, a teacher, marries Mr P. They have children. Marriage lasts about 16 years. When they separate, the relationship property pool consists of a large house and property, a business, another two properties, a half-share in a property and various other chattels such as vehicles and life insurance policies.

2006 – Property matters resolved by agreement following mediation. Mrs P to receive $600,000 cash and $1m in property (comprised of one property and half-share in another property), plus a new truck the couple owned.

2007-2008 – Disputes around the agreement arise. Accounts of what occurred varied between parties. Mrs P was charged with assaulting Mr P’s sister, but discharged without conviction. Mrs P’s property was searched twice by police after Mr P alleged she had taken things from him.

2009 – Mrs P applies to have the 2006 agreement set aside, saying she had entered it under duress, without adequate legal advice, and that it was unjust. Her allegation of duress was founded on what she said was her fragile mental state at the time due to abuse she had suffered by Mr P during their marriage. Mrs P files an affidavit including several ACC forms showing she received counselling for abuse perpetrated by Mr P.

2011 – Mrs P discontinues application to set the 2006 agreement aside. New agreement reached. This new ‘2011 agreement’ sees Mrs P receive $70,000 plus further chattels and interest in another property. Not long after signing this agreement, Mr P decides he is unhappy with it and, based on advice from his lawyer, decides to challenge it on the basis that Mrs P had committed perjury by altering one of the ACC documents.

2012 – Family Court Judge Timothy Druce grants application by Mr P to set 2011 agreement aside and finds that Mr P had entered into the mediated agreement while under mental pressure, exacerbated by Mrs P having altered the ACC form, which the judge said was “inexcusable and likely to amount to perjury”.

2013 – Mrs P appeals Druce’s decision to the High Court. Judge Robert Dobson dismisses the appeal.

2015 – Now, with no agreement in place, the couple’s dispute is heard in the Family Court. Family Court Judge Peter Callinicos orders Mrs P to pay Mr P $70,000, as well as transfer a property and some chattels to Mr P.

2016 – The $70,000 was unpaid. Mr P applies for costs. Judge Callinicos awards costs of about $280,000 against Mrs P. Callinicos decides that the falsifying of the ACC document amounted to perjury, and he refers the matter to police, who charge Mrs P.

2016 – Mrs P appeals the Family Court decision. Justice Venning finds Judge Callinicos' decision provided a number of reasons for the adverse finding of Mrs P's credibility and numerous examples of why he found her “a wholly unreliable and untruthful witness”. Decision upheld.

2016 – Mrs P also appeals the costs decision. This appeal was heard by Justice Simon France in the High Court. Justice France dismisses Mrs P's appeal.

2018 – Mrs P found guilty of perjury by Judge Warren Cathcart in relation to altering the ACC form. She is sentenced to 12 months’ home detention.

2018 – Mrs P is adjudicated bankrupt.

2019 – Mrs P appeals Judge Cathcart’s perjury decision to the High Court. Justice Karen Clark upholds the conviction but reduces the sentence to nine months.

2020 – Mrs P appeals Justice Clark's decision to the Appeal Court. The Appeal Court overturns Mrs P’s conviction for perjury.

2021 – Complaints about Callinicos’ behaviour in the Mrs P case are dealt with by the Judicial Conduct Commission. Commissioner Alan Ritchie declines to refer the matter to the Attorney-General and instead refers it to the heads of the High Court and District Court, stating it was up to them what they wished to do.

2022 – The Court of Appeal grants Mrs P leave to appeal the Family Court’s 2015 decision.

2023 – Justice Rebecca Ellis hears appeal in the High Court at Gisborne.