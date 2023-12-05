Family pay tribute to hard-working, passionate grandad shot dead in Te Urewera Ranges

Michael Bennett – known as Mike or Rambo to his whānau – was found dead by police responding to the activation of a personal locator beacon around 2am on December 1.

A hunter who was fatally shot in the Te Urewera Ranges in Ruatāhuna “will leave a massive hole in everyone’s hearts,” his family has said.

Michael Bennett – known as Mike or Rambo to his whānau – was found dead by police responding to the activation of a personal locator beacon around 2am on December 1.

The investigation into the 63-year-old Paeroa man’s death remains ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

Bennett’s family have remembered him as a “very giving person, always first to put his hand up to build something for someone, to gift meat from his many hunting trips, and generally help everyone with something one may need”.

“He was hard-working, driven and passionate about his farm, his hunting and diving endeavours and most importantly, his family,” one of Bennett’s grandchildren said.

”Mike was a loved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and so much more.”

Raised in Paeroa, Bennett owned his own building company and was well-known locally, once running for the Hauriki District Council to provide a voice for the elderly.

“Even from a young age Mike could never sit still, he was always building something, in the garden, training for his many Triathalons/marathons/iron-mans, with his calves at the ranch, out for a drive or motorbike ride with his wife, hunting or surrounded by friends and family.”

He also loved cars and motorbikes, his family said, and would buy old materials to “create something new with a Mike touch” and was “possibly Trade Me’s #1 customer”.

He also had a penchant for lollies.

“Mike was so loved and will leave a massive hole in everyone’s hearts” and will “never be forgotten for the great man he was.”

Police previously said that a man, who is not thought to be known to the victim, is assisting them with their enquiries. No charges have been laid, and no arrests had been made as of midday on Tuesday.

Whether alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the incident remains “part of our ongoing enquiries”, a spokesperson told Stuff.

Police issued the following advice for anyone who owns or uses firearms: