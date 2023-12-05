Here comes Santa Paws - the cutest campaign this Christmas

Briana Woolley of Red Beach shares her enthusiastic pups getting in the spirit.

Neighbourly and Southern Cross Pet Insurance are bringing the festive cheer with the return of last year’s popular Christmas campaign: Santa Paws.

Santa Paws is one competition bound to make you smile and the premise is simple: neighbours across the country share photos of their furry friends in the Christmas spirit. The adorable entries have begun rolling in and will continue to do so until December 21, so there’s plenty of time for your pet to be involved.

There are 10 chances to win a $100 Prezzy® card. You could share a photo of your cat playing with a bauble or your pup sporting a Santa hat to be in win. Neighbourly and Southern Cross Pet Insurance are open to kinds of pets even if they squeak or have a beak!

If you think your pet deserves some admirers, simply head to www.neighbourly.co.nz/santapaws to share your festive photo. If you need to sign up first, head to Neighbourly.

Supplied/Neighbourly Stuart Beresford from Khandallah shared this photo of his cat Sam looking beautiful in a Santa hat.